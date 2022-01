Speaking after his meeting with the chief ministers, PM Modi said, "We cannot drop our guard during this festive time."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a developing copy

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:11 PM IST