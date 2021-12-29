e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 08:26 PM IST

Watch Video: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes ride in newly inaugurated city bus in Gorakhpur

Yogi was scheduled to visit his bastion Gorakhpur at the end of the day and inaugurate new building of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. He also unveiled the statue of Mahant Avedyanath.
FPJ Web Desk
File Photo | (Photo by Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)

CM Yogi Adityanath took a ride in the newly inaugurated city bus service in Gorakhpur district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited a number of districts including his bastion Gorakhpur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also attended programmes in Lucknow, Farrukhabad, Amroha and Gorakhpur today.He participated in a programme at 10 am at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, KGMU, Lucknow.

He had dialogue in the conference of cooks and instructors of the Basic Education Department. The Chief Minister also took part in the foundation stone laying programme and inaugurated new schools.

From Lucknow, the Chief Minister went to Farrukhabad where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 174 development projects worth 196 crores.

He also participated in BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra and address a public rally and attended a program at Christian Inter College, Farrukhabad at 12 noon.

The Chief Minister inaugurated development projects and laid the foundation stone for various projects.

He inaugurated development projects and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 520 crores.

(With inputs from agencies)

