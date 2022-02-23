Watch video: Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Bhupesh Choubey does ear holding sit ups in election rally

What if promises go wrong, at times? Seeking forgiveness is the best way to handle the situation. This is exactly what a politician from Uttar Pradesh did during an election rally.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see BJP leader Bhupesh Choubey doing ear holding sit-ups in an election rally, who seeks forgiveness for any mistake committed in the past 5 years of the BJP governemnt in the state of UP.

Watch the video, right here:

Amidst the speech being delivered on the stage as a part of the election campiagn, BJP candidate Bhupesh Choubey stood over his chair and began his apologistic gesture.

According to reports, Bhupesh Choubey is the MLA from Robertsganj, Sonbhadr, UP. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has once again fielded him with an election ticket.

In Uttar Pradesh polling is held in seven phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes is scheduled on March 10, according to the Election Commission of India.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:24 PM IST