Watch video: USD 400 billion exports record signifies India's potential, capability, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India achieving its export target of USD 400 billion this fiscal shows that the demand for its items is increasing all over the world, and asserted that when every Indian gets 'vocal for local', it does not take much time for the "local to become global".

"India has achieved the target of 400 billion dollar exports. It has filled us with pride This signifies India's capabilities and potential. It means that the demand for Indian goods is rising in the world," said PM Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local 'global' and augment the prestige of our products further," he said.

He said that India achieving the export target of USD 400 billion, i.e. Rs 30 lakh crore, at first instance, might come across as a matter related to the economy, but it is related to the capability of India.

He said that India is reaching different corners and new markets in the world.

"There was a time when the figure of exports from India used to be 100 billion, at times 150 billion, sometimes 200 billion. India has reached 400 billion dollars," he said.

In a way, this means that the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world and that the supply chain of India is getting stronger by the day, PM Modi said.

The nation takes great strides when resolutions are bigger than dreams, he asserted.

When there is a sincere effort day and night for the resolutions, they attain fruition, he added.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi hailed the potential of India and said the basis of its strength is the country's farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs, the MSME sector and people from many different professions.

He said that the success of small entrepreneurs is a thing of pride.

"Many fruits and vegetables like Ladakh's apricot, Tamil Nadu's bananas, Himachal's millets are reaching the world. The list of 'Make in India' products are as huge as our potential and hard work of our farmers, manufacturers and industry," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that earlier it was believed only big people could sell products to the Government but the GeM Portal has changed this, illustrating the spirit of a New India.

"Right from Bijapur's fruits and vegetables to the black rice from Chandoli we are seeing exponential exports. The best part is that our exports are being supplied to new destinations like Denmark, South Korea, London, Kenya among other nations," he said.

Noting that new products from all corners of the country are reaching foreign shores, PM Modi cited leather products from Hailakandi in Assam, handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur and black rice from Chandauli.

"Now, you will also find the world famous apricot of Ladakh in Dubai too and in Saudi Arabia, you will find bananas shipped from Tamil Nadu. Most importantly, an array of new products are being sent to newer countries," he said.

Exports increased by 37 per cent to USD 400 billion during April-March 22, 2021-22 against USD 292 billion in 2020-21.

For the first time ever, India's merchandise exports have crossed USD 400 billion in a fiscal. In 2018-19, the outbound shipments had touched a record of USD 330.07 billion.

In his remarks, he also highlighted that during the last one year through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, the government has purchased items worth more than one lakh crore rupees.

Close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs and shopkeepers from every corner of the country have sold their goods directly to the government, he pointed out.

"There was a time when only big companies could sell goods to the government. However, the country is changing now; the old systems are also changing. Now even the smallest of shopkeepers can sell one's goods to the government on the GeM Portal - this is the New India," PM Modi said.

He asserted that the country now not only dreams big, but also shows the courage to reach that goal, where no one has reached before.

On the basis of this very courage, all of us Indians together will definitely fulfil the dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the prime minister said.

India on March 23, scripted history of achieving its highest ever goods export target of USD 400 billion nine days ahead of schedule. On average, every hour USD 46 million goods are exported, USD 1 billion goods are exported everyday and USD 33 billion every month.

The exports in the financial year 2020-21 were USD 292 billion while the exports in 2021-22 are USD 400 billion with a 37 per cent rise.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:50 AM IST