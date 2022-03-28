Watch Video: Union Minister Anurag Thakur grooves to Ranveer Singh’s 'Malhari' from 'Bajirao Mastani'

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday participated in a conversation on 'The Global Reach of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry' with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Here, the Minister was seen grooving to one of Ranveer Singh’s songs 'Malhari' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Thakur was in Dubai to participate in the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

"People have gathered in huge numbers to witness India Pavilion at Dubai Expo. People are excited to watch Indian exhibitions including Yoga, Ayurveda, tourism, textile, cosmic world, and cinema world. Around 17 lakh people have visited India Pavilion," Thakur told news agency ANI.

He also held a series of discussions with industry leaders from the film and entertainment space in India and the UAE. He invited UAE for collaboration in the AVGC sector and said if there is a need changes in policy can be also be implemented.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai Expo, the Minister was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic Indian expatriates outside the majestic Indian Pavilion. During the later part of the day, Thakur also visited the country pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Italy at the Dubai Expo.

The six-month-long Dubai Expo that commenced in October last year witnessed the participation of as many as 192 countries. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:12 PM IST