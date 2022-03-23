Watch Video: Under-construction building collapses on hydra machine in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, driver injured

An illegal under-construction building collapsed on a hydra machine while it was being demolished in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi city on Wednesday injuring the machine operator, news agency ANI reported.

The injured driver has been taken to the nearby hospital and is being treated.

Reportedly, the city administration had issued notice to the building's owner on earlier occasions over its illegal construction but he continued with construction.

further details are awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:15 PM IST