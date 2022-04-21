Watch Video: UK PM Boris Johnson visits Akshardham Temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India tour, visited the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Johnson visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and termed Mahatma Gandhi an "extraordinary man" who mobilized the principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better.

"It is an immense privilege to come to the ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilized such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for better," Johnson wrote in the visitors' book at the Gandhi ashram.

During his visit, Johnson tried his hand at the charkha at Hriday Kunj, the hut where Gandhi lived. A replica of charkha was also presented to him.

The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust also gifted two books to him.

One of the books was "Guide to London", an unpublished book which consists of Gandhi's suggestions on how to live in London.

The other book was "The Spirit's Pilgrimage", autobiography of Mirabehn or Madeleine Slade, Gandhi's British-born follower.

Johnson also met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani today. "Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies," Adani tweeted.

Johnson is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:02 PM IST