Watch Video: Two die after bulldozer tire bursts during air pumping

Two people died when a tire burst while pumping air into it. The accident took place while the tire was being pumped for air. The area falls under Siltara police station, reported India Today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, a man can be seen pumping air into a tire when another man also came to help him. While they were pumping the air into the tire, suddenly it burst.

After the tire was burst two men were seen thrown in the air. Both of them died in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Rajpal Singh and Pranjan Namdev. Both are residents of Madhya Praesh's Satna, according to reports.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:02 PM IST