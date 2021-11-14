Watch video: Tripura and the entire northeast are becoming witnesses to change, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura via video conferencing.

Addressing people, PM Narendra Modi said: "Today, Tripura and the entire northeast are becoming witnesses to change. The first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) given today, has given new morale to the dreams of Tripura."

"I thank Biplab Deb and his government for changing the government culture, old ways of working, and old attitude within such a short span of time. The youthful energy with which Biplab Deb is working, that energy can be seen across Tripura today," he added.

With this, more than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Following Prime Minister's intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Dev were also present on the occasion.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 02:10 PM IST