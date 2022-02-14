Watch video: Today terrorists don't have liberty to move around freely, says Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, who commanded 15 Corps when Pulwama attack happened

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) who commanded 15 Corps in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir when the Pulwama attack took place today three years ago in 2019, said on Monday that today the terrorists don't have liberty to move around freely in Kashmir.

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. The suicide bomber, identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad's Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy.

"They are roaming around like rats, hiding from one house to another. Kashmiris are fed up with terrorism," he added.

"Today, they (terrorists) don't have liberty to move around freely in Kashmir. They are roaming around like rats, hiding from one house to another. Kashmiris are fed up with terrorism," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon, who commanded 15 Corps when Pulwama attack happened, says, "Today, they (terrorists) don't have liberty to move around freely in Kashmir. They are roaming around like rats, hiding from one house to another. Kashmiris are fed up with terrorism." pic.twitter.com/ljfEE88hgu — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

He also said that the terrorists were scared of dying to an extent that no one wanted to lead after security forces' operations against Jaish-e-Mohammed.

He further said, "The security forces eliminated the module behind the Pulwama attack led by a Pakistani national Kamran within 100 hours of the attack. After security forces' operations against Jaish-e-Mohammed, their terrorists were so scared of dying that nobody wanted to take the leadership role."

"We have intercepts where calls from Pakistan would ask terrorists to take a leadership role but they would refuse," Dhillon added.

"Pakistan Army, ISI and terrorist organizations work in unison. No one can cross LoC without active participation and guidance from the Pak Army. We apprehended Pak nationals on LoC in Gulmarg sector who were brought into LoC by Pak post opp our post," he added.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 08:36 PM IST