Watch video: These measures will shape future of the education sector, says PM Modi at launch of initiatives at 'Shikshak Parv'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 'Shikshak Parv' conclave through video conferencing.

PM Modi also launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the event. PM Modi also launched Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

While addressing the 'Shikshak Parv' conclave, PM Modi congratulated the teachers who have received the National Award this year. "I want to congratulate the teachers who received National Awards. You have worked under difficult circumstances. Your efforts are commendable," he said.

He also lauded teachers for tackling the challenges and adapting the new teaching skills amid the COVID-19 pandemic through online classes, group video calls and online exams.

"During COVID, we have all witnessed capabilities and potential of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all challenges swiftly. Online classes, group video calls, online exams - these concepts were not known to anyone earlier. Our teachers, our parents, our youth made all these concepts a part of our daily lives. It is now time that we take these capabilities forward," PM Modi said.

"Our teachers do not consider their work as mere a profession, teaching for them is emotional and a sacred moral duty. The relation between a teacher and a student is for a lifetime. While teachers in India have the capability to match any global standards, they also have the rich resource of Indian culture." he said.

"Our teachers' have displayed their enough potential to get acquainted with new ways such as competency-based teaching, art integration, high-order thinking and creative and critical thinking, it will help them make the youth ready for the future in a better way."

PM Modi expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

The Prime Minister said he has asked players to visit at least 75 schools each during the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme, and that they have accepted his request.

"I have asked all the Olympians and Paralympians to visit 75 schools to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I urge you all to get in touch with them. They will meet the students of the schools. These sportspersons might encourage students to pursue sports in the future," PM Modi said.

People participation has been a key aspect of the government's decision-making in the seven years, he said and cited programmes like 'Swachh Bharat' and move to boost digital transactions among the poor to assert that the kind of work done during this period could not have been imagined otherwise. The National Education Policy also saw participation of various stakeholders, he said.

PM Modi also lauded the teachers for their contribution to the formulation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

"From the formulation of NEP to its implementation, academicians, experts, teachers and all others have had key roles to play. We have to take this participation to a new level and integrate the society as well," he said.

The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India". Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Ministers of State for Education Jitin Prasada were also present at the event.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:25 AM IST