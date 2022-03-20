Watch Video: Temporary gallery collapses during football match in Kerala; 200 injured

At least 200 people were injured including five with serious injuries after a temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod in Kerala's Malappuram on Saturday night, police informed.



According to the local police, more than 1000 people made their way into the gallery to watch a football match. The gallery collapsed around 9.30 PM when the football match, which was part of a local football tournament was underway.

Around 200 people suffered injuries in the accident, the police said as reported by ANI. The police also added that five were under treatment with serious injuries.

The sudden collapse of the stands caused panic among people. Many football fans were left with injuries caused by the fall as well as the stampede. All injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals in and around Malappuram.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:02 PM IST