Watch Video: Telangana cop injured after BMW car knocks him down

A police inspector injuries after a car driver hit him on Tank Bund in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, Musheerabad Inspector E Jahangeer Yadav was on night duty on Sunday and around 1.50 am, he reached Tank Bund for patrolling.

CCTV visuals show the car knocking the inspector from behind. The inspector sustained injuries, but not serious ones.

“The driver stopped the vehicle on the roadside and the Inspector was crossing the road to check something when a BMW car coming from Ranigunj towards Ambedkar Statue crossroads hit him. He fell on the car and later on the road resulting in injuries,” Gandhinagar Inspector N Mohan Rao told Telangana Today.



A case under 337 IPC was registered against the car driver and the vehicle was seized by the police.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:27 AM IST