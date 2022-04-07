Watch Video: Telangana Congress protests in Hyderabad against Power tariff hike

Telangana Congress leaders and workers staged a protest in Hyderabad against the Power Tariff hike today, reported ANI.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy and other leaders of the opposition party were on Thursday placed under house arrest to foil their protest over electricity tariff hike.

The Congress leaders had given a call for laying siege to Vidyut Soudha, the headquarters of the electricity department to lodge their protest over the recent hike in electricity tariff. They also planned to stage a protest at the Civil Supplies office to demand the state government to procure paddy from farmers.

Police personnel were deployed outside the residence of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy in Jubilee Hills to prevent him from leading the planned protest.

The Congress leader also alleged that both the Central and state governments were playing antics over paddy procurement. He said both the BJP and TRS governments were betraying farmers by not procuring paddy.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:57 PM IST