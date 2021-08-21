Watch Video: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hits gym

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is setting fitness as he hits the gym and is seen working on his muscles.

A 37-second video which went viral on social media shows the Chief Minister working out in the gym- his latest attempt at promoting fitness.

It is pertinent to note that few weeks ago, Stalin was seen cycling on the road to Mamallapuram and obliging locals with selfies. The DMK leader also stopped at a roadside stall for a cup of tea.

"Although, I keep quite busy working, I enjoy time with my grand children and relax. I wake up early, go for a walk, do yoga. I cycle once in 10 days. These are my physical exercises. I don't feel tired even if I am very busy," he had said in an interview.

Earlier this month, MK Stalin launched a healthcare scheme, ''Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam'', to provide healthcare services at the doorstep in Krishnagiri district's Hosur.

Meanwhile, the state's daily tally, which crossed 36,000-mark at the peak of the second wave, has drastically tipped to around 1,800 now.





