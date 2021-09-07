Watch video: Supporters throng street outside ex-Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot's house on his birthday

The street outside the residence of former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in Jaipur was jam-packed as thousands of supporters from across the state came to greet him on his birthday on Tuesday. Pilot turned 44. Though no official programme was announced, social media was flooded with messages of greetings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A stage was built outside his residence and he stood there for hours to meet his supporters. The street wore a festive look with hundreds of posters, banners, loud music, a 44-kg cake. Though no MLAs from his camp were present but hundreds of vehicles full of supporters came to Jaipur from their constituencies.

Advertisement



It is to note that a plantation drive was carried out on Monday across the state with a target to plant 10 lakh saplings.

Here are some tweets wishing Pilot on his birthday:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 04:52 PM IST