e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul, reports AFP
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 04:52 PM IST

Watch video: Supporters throng street outside ex-Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot's house on his birthday

Manish Godha
Advertisement

The street outside the residence of former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in Jaipur was jam-packed as thousands of supporters from across the state came to greet him on his birthday on Tuesday. Pilot turned 44. Though no official programme was announced, social media was flooded with messages of greetings.

A stage was built outside his residence and he stood there for hours to meet his supporters. The street wore a festive look with hundreds of posters, banners, loud music, a 44-kg cake. Though no MLAs from his camp were present but hundreds of vehicles full of supporters came to Jaipur from their constituencies.

Advertisement


It is to note that a plantation drive was carried out on Monday across the state with a target to plant 10 lakh saplings.

Here are some tweets wishing Pilot on his birthday:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 04:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal