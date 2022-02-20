Watch Video: Suniel Shetty, Kapil Sharma, Harbajan Singh extend support to Sonu Sood's sister Malvika ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Comedian Kapil Sharma and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh have released videos extending support and best wishes to Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who is contesting the Punjab Assembly election.

Harbhajan Singh said, "Best wishes to my brother Sonu Sood and sister Malvika. I know this family for many years and God has given you immense strength to help people. I wish you keep helping people like this.”

"Best wishes to my elder sister Malvika Sood who is starting a new chapter in her life. I wish both siblings (Sonu and Malvika) keep doing the good work and helping people. Lots of love and best wishes," Kapil Sharma said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Malvika Sood Sachar, who is contesting from Punjab's Moga seat on Congress ticket, is hopeful of winning the Assembly elections.

"I feel positive for today. A lot of people are calling up including those from foreign countries and are cheering up for my support. Many of them have assured me to vote for me today. If people think that Sonu Sood is a star, then it's an icing on the cake for me," Malvika said.

She added, "I have worked a lot for the welfare of the people. We have done many social works. I don't think any other candidate has done so much social work." On January 10 this year, Malvika Sood, sister of actor Sonu Sood, joined Congress in Punjab's Moga.

Over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies on Sunday. Polling will begin across 117 seats in the state at 7 AM today.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

