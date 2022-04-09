Watch Video: Sri Ram Sena workers shut Muslim shops, vandalize carts outside temple in Karnataka

A few miscreants of the right-wing Hindu group Sri Ram Sena on Saturday closed down at least four shops and vandalised the materials of the shops owned by Muslims near the Hanuman temple in Dharwad's Nuggikeri village in Karnataka.

A video of the incident has gone viral where youths can be seen wearing Bhagwa (orange) scarfs and vandalising a watermelon vendor's cart by throwing them all over the road.

The group has claimed that they had warned Muslims to not set up their shops and carts, and were not allowed to do any kind of business anywhere near the temple. However, one Nabisaab, a watermelon vendor said that he was not aware of any such warning.

"They suddenly came and started slapping me. They said they had issued a warning not to put up a shop here, but I did not know about it. They did not even give me time to pack my watermelons. They destroyed all the watermelons I had bought. I suffered a loss of over Rs 8,000. I have been doing business here for 15 years and nobody has objected to it. They were shouting at people not to buy anything from Muslims," News9 quoted Nabisaab as saying.

Without any condemnation, speaking about the incident, temple priest Narasimharao Desai said, "A decision would be taken after a meeting of the temple committee."

"Today being a Saturday, I could not concentrate on matters outside as there was a huge rush. I do not know what happened outside. We had received a request from them not to allow non-Hindus to set up shops, but I have just joined. I don't know much about it. We will decide in the temple committee meeting scheduled on Sunday," News9 quoted Desai as saying.

Reportedly, police was present at the time of the incident but did not take any action against the miscreants.

