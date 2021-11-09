Watch video: Speeding uncontrolled car rams into bikers in Jodhpur; one killed

An over-speed Audi car rammed into slue dwellers in Jodhpur city on Tuesday and kills a teenager. 9 others got injured in the incident. The police have detained the person who was driving the car and investigated the case.

The incident took place near the All India Medical Institute in the Basni industrial area when an over speed Audi car going towards the Medical Institute rammed into the slum dwellers near the road.

The eyewitnesses said that they heard a blast and the car got uncontrolled and taking 3-4 two-wheelers with it, the car rammed into the slums on the side of the road. Around ten people were injured in the incident and one of them Ambalal (16) died on the way to the hospital.

The Circle Officer Likhmaram told that one teenager was killed and 9 others injured in the incident. The police have detained Amir Nagar who was driving the car and no case has been registered as yet as the police are investigating the matter. He told that according to Amit his foot was stuck between the brack and accelerator paddles and he could not control the car.

The CM Ashok Gehlot was in Jodhpur on Tuesday and he rushed to the hospital to meet the injured. He announced a financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to the dependents of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Audi car rammed into slum dwellers in Jodhpur @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/vPSwwaPxpy — Manish Godha (@ManishGodha16) November 9, 2021

