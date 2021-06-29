Watch video: Speeding car rams into auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad, 1 killed

According to the Madhapur Police, the driver of the vehicle, a co-passenger and the driver's father were returning from a party and were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows, the driver, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, was speeding on a rain-drenched road. The Audi car suddenly rammed into an auto-rickshaw which overturned due to the impact, the video showed.

The video shared by the Cyberabad Police shows that the Audi driver and his associates fled away from the spot following the accident. According to reports, after the accident, the auto-rickshaw driver and his passenger were to a nearby hospital by the police. While the passenger was killed in the accident, the condition of the auto driver is said to be critical.

A case has been registered under sections 304 part 2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under sections 184, 185 of the Motor vehicle act. The Police have arrested 3 people including the driver, co-passenger and father of the driver, who were returning from a party and were under the influence of alcohol, reported news agency ANI.