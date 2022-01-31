Watch Video: SP veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav blesses Smriti Irani as she greets him in Parliament

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron and Member of Parliament Mulayam Singh Yadav was seeing blessing Union Minister Smriti Irani as she greeted him at the Parliament on the first day of the budget session.

Watch Video here:

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav blesses Union Minister Smriti Irani, as she greets him at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/3ti42DXkpa — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

In the video, Yadav can be seen entering the Parliament hall, carefully stepping down the stairs upon seeing him Irani goes to greet to him to which the SP veteran acknowledges by gesturing to bless her.

Meanwhile, with the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commenced on Monday. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8, 2022.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed both Houses of Parliament assembled together. In his speech he highlighted the achievements of the Modi government on areas of COVID-19, food security, women Empowerment etc. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to assemble at 2.30 am, unlike its 11 am timing, due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:51 PM IST