Watch Video: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav runs into bull, takes swipe at BJP

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday posted a video of a bull crossing the road in front of his car. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has returned to power for the second consecutive term in the state. "You will meet bulls on your travels, keep going if you can. The journey is very difficult in UP, keep going if you can," he wrote in Hindi.

Akhilesh Yadav's swipe comes after the BJP stormed back to power in UP. The saffron party won more than 250 seats, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state.

On the other hand, BJP's principal rival Akhilesh Yadav's SP party won 111 seats on its own and the alliance led by it won 125 seats.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:53 PM IST