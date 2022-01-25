Watch Video: Sky lit up with drones at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day eve

The skies were lit up by the drones on the eve of Republic Day 2022 at the residence of the President of India, the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Tuesday.

Hundreds of drones made different formations on Tuesday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, a first-of-its-kind 1,000-drone display will be part of the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29.

The drones have been developed indigenously by Botlab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi startup. Countries like the US, Russia and China have carried out similar displays using drones at this scale in the past.

Another addition to the January 29 ceremony will be a laser projection on the parapet of North Block and South Block in New Delhi. The laser show will exhibit 75 years of Indian Independence.

The Beating Retreat Ceremony is organised every year after the Republic Day Celebration on January 29. The programme is organised in front of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Raisina Road.

The four-day-long Republic Day celebration culminates with the Beating Retreat. The ceremony marks the return of the Army to its barracks.

(with ANI inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Republic Day 2022: When and where to watch the parade online

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:36 PM IST