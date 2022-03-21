Watch video: Significant progress in diverse sectors witnessed in our ties in last few years, says PM Modi during virtual summit with Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held the second India-Australian virtual summit with his Australian counter Scott Morrison.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his comments, PM Modi said significant progress has been witnessed in ties between India and Australia in diverse sectors in the last few years.

He also said the early conclusion of talks for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement will be key for boosting economic ties.

"In our last virtual summit, we had given our relationship the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership. I'm happy that today we're establishing the mechanism of annual summit between the two nations," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This will prepare a structural system for regular review of our relations. In past few years, our relations have seen remarkable growth. Trade and investment, defence and security, education and innvoation, science and technology - in all these sectors we've very close cooperation," he added.

Our collaboration reflects our commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, he said.

PM Modi said cooperation between India and Australia was increasing at a rapid pace in areas of critical minerals, water management and renewable energy.

"I am happy that we are establishing a mechanism of the annual summit between the two countries," he added.

PM Modi also thanked his Australia counterpart for returning the 29 'smuggled' antiquities and artefacts to India.

"I thank you for initiative to return the Indian antiquities. Antiquities sent by you include hundreds of years old artifacts and photos that were illegally taken out of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and other states. On behalf of all Indians, I thank you," PM Modi said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Russia needs to be held accountable for the tragic loss of lives in Ukraine following its "terrible" invasion of that country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

In his opening remarks, Morrison also referred to the recent meeting of the leaders of the Quad countries on the Ukraine crisis and said it provided an opportunity to discuss the "implications and consequences" of the developments for the Indo-Pacific region.

"We are obviously distressed at the terrible situation in Europe though our focus is very much on Indo-Pacific," he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:49 PM IST