Watch Video: Siddipet collector touches Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's feet, draws public ire and criticism

As the video of the collector touching KCR's feet went viral, netizens condemned his gesture.

The collector, however, defended himself saying KCR is a fatherly figure to him.

"It is part of Telangana's culture to take blessings of elders during auspicious occasions. I took the blessings of the CM who is like a fatherly figure to me when I was taking charge in the new collectorate," Reddy said in the statement.

The collector also pointed out that Sunday happened to be Father's Day. He appealed to all not to make an issue out of it.

His clarification came after several people took to Twitter and other social media platforms to condemn his action.

"This is gross misconduct by a public servant, how can he perform his duties unbiased after demonstrating this?," asked anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal while condemning the collector's gesture.

"Dear babu, ur the servant of the public, not the politicians. This sends wrong signal to the people and also shows ur subservient attitude towards ur political masters," tweeted another netizen Hanumantha Rao.

Many netizens tagged the department of personnel and training of the government of India and IAS Association to bring the issue to their notice and urged them to take action.

Opposition parties have also come down heavily on Reddy for his action.

Congress leader Sravan Dasoju termed the collector's action as obnoxious. He alleged that the collector is one of the many bureaucrats in the state who were enslaved by KCR. He said the bureaucrats should know that they are accountable only to the Indian Constitution and not to an individual who is in power.

BJP's chief spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that KCR is promoting a new bureaucratic culture in the state. "If the collector had any reverence to KCR he should have done it privately instead of doing it in public glare. What type of sycophancy is this and how is KCR allowing this to happen," he asked