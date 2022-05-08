Watch video: Shooting incident in broad daylight in Delhi leaves 2 injured, bystanders dumbfounded

Two brothers were injured after three shooters surrounded their car on a busy road in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar last evening and fired at least 10 rounds.

Chilling CCTV footage shows passers-by looking on dumbfounded as the car is fired at and then chased by the attackers, firearms in their hands.

The targets have been identified as Ajay Choudhary, former chairman of Keshopur mandi and his brother Jassa Chaudhary. They are in hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

A one-minute video shared by news agency ANI shows the busy Subhash Nagar neighbourhood during peak traffic hours. A white car is seen stuck in the middle of the road as two shooters point their guns at the occupants.

Shocked by the sight of the attackers wielding guns, passers-by, bikers and e-rickshaw operators are seen fleeing to safety. Traffic comes to a standstill as cars stop far behind the white car being fired at. Some cars are also seen making an about turn and leaving the area.

Three shooters keep firing at the car until the vehicle lunges forward and moves out of the camera frame. The shooters chase it, gun in hand. Possibly due to an obstruction ahead, the car then reverses back to its earlier spot, takes a quick turn and speeds away. The shooters are seen trying to chase it down as others on the road look on in shock.

Police are now trying to identify the shooters from the footage of CCTV cameras in the area.

“Ajay is said to be a former office-bearer of Keshopur Mandi. Both the brothers were admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing surgery. A case has been registered and is being investigated from all possible angles. The firing took place around 8pm,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal, adding that teams have been formed and they are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the attackers.

The gunfight in West Delhi comes weeks after clashes broke out in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. The violence left several people injured including police personnel. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what witnesses said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:07 PM IST