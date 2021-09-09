Watch video: Security guards of housing society in Noida assault 2 residents over maintenance complaint, FIR lodged

A man from Noida residential society suffered head injuries after security guards ganged up and assaulted him with lathis after he had a scuffle with one of their colleagues over maintenance and security issues. The Noida Police have lodged an FIR and said strict action will be taken against the culprits.

The incident occurred at Lotus Boulevard Society under Sector 39 police station limits on Wednesday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The less than one-minute-long video that begins and ends abruptly shows around half a dozen uniformed security personnel purportedly taking on two residents wearing shorts and t-shirts at the entry point on the ground floor of a building.

One of the residents fought back with a wooden stick that was left by security personnel, prompting their other colleagues to rush back and hit the man, who was held by his neck by another one of the security personnel, the video showed. The clip then shows a man, another resident who came to the rescue of the man being attacked and shout that he is bleeding from the head. The assault still does not stop and two guards continue to rain blows on the two men.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said a complaint has been received at the Sector 39 police station.

"Local police officials visited the spot for probe after they were alerted about the incident. An FIR is being lodged in the case on the basis of a complaint and strict action will be taken against the guilty persons after a due probe," Singh told news agency PTI.

He said the police have taken cognisance of the purported video which "clearly showed" a security staff hitting the man, but added that a detailed probe will ascertain what triggered the fight.

According to Hindustan Times, the Noida Police have detained eight security personnel and are questioning them.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 09:13 AM IST