Watch Video: Samajwadi Party workers protest outside EVM strong room in Varanasi

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers on Tuesday staged a protest outside an EVM strong room in Varanasi's Pahariya Mandi area. This took place after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that a truck carrying EVMs had been intercepted in Varanasi. Earlier, videos of EVMs in a truck have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Varanasi later issued a clarification. He said the EVMs, which are seen in the videos, were not the ones used for voting and are just being used for hands-on training

"Counting workers' 2nd training is scheduled for tomorrow at UP College. 20 EVMs were being taken on a pickup van for hands-on training. It was stopped by some people, a confusion arose among them if they were polled EVMs," Kaushal Raj Sharma, Varanasi DM, said.

"Later a huge crowd gathered. All officers came here, they tried to explain to them but due to the crowd now all candidates and chiefs of political parties have been called for their satisfaction that the EVMs that were being taken, were for training purpose only," he added.

The EVMs which were used for polling have been kept in a strong room and barricading is done there, Sharma said. "There are other strong rooms & godowns for other EVMs (meant for training). Both sets of EVMs are not connected to each other, it's being clarified," he added.

"All candidates have been called, list of EVMs that were used on polling day were mailed to them. Hard copy being given today. These 20 EVMs (for training), are separately kept in vehicle. Numbers are being matched & shown to candidates that these are not polled EVMs," he further said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 10:00 PM IST