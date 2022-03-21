Watch video: Samajwadi Party candidate Udayveer Singh attacked by hooligans, tear his nomination form of legislative council polls

Similar to the Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, another incident of snatching forms has now come to light during the Vidhan Parishad elections.

In Etah, some people snatched the nomination form from the hand of Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Udayveer Singh and tore it. The SP candidate was also beaten up and there was a scuffle with the police who came to his rescue.

Udayveer Singh from Etah-Mainpuri Mathura local body seat had reached the Collectorate premises today to file his nomination.

As soon as he reached the gate, some people present there snatched the nomination form from his hand and tore it. Following which a scuffle broke between the SP workers and the people who tore the nomination form, the police also had to fight while settling the matter.

Notably, elections are being held in 36 seats of Vidhan Parishad local body in Uttar Pradesh and March 21 (today) was the last day to file nomination for which Udayveer Singh had reached the office.

Udayveer Singh from Eta-Mainpuri Mathura seat had won the Legislative Council election in 2016 on SP ticket.

Udayveer Singh said, "He had told the police in the morning that the people of BJP were planning to snatch the form. When he came to nominate today, he was not allowed to nominate and snatched his form."

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:21 PM IST