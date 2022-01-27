Watch video: Samajwadi leader Mukhiya Gurjar dares authorities, says 'to hell with the administration'; case filed

In the midst of the campaigns being carried by the political parties ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, a video of a Samajwadi Party leader where he can be seen daring the police and administration to file cases against him has gone viral. His now viral act has landed him in trouble with the authorities.

In the video, Mukhiya Gurjar, Samajwadi candidate from Hasanpur in Amroha, can be heard saying while addressing a group of people in the constituency, "Prashasan ki aisi ki taisi...16 baar jail ja chuka hoon (To hell with the administration. I have been to jail 16 times)."

Mr Gurjar also said that he would rob the corrupt MLA who has amassed wealth illegally, and redistribute it among the people. "I've opened a workshop where I 'repair' such people (like the sitting MLA). I am a follower of Mulayam Singh Yadav. I did not remove Mulayam Singh Yadav's photograph while I was in BJP. To hell with them," he added.

#WATCH | In a viral video, Samajwadi Party candidate from Hasanpur in Amroha, Mukhiya Gurjar said, "Prashasan ki aisi ki taisi...16 baar jail ja chuka hoon (To hell with the administration. I have been to jail 16 times)." pic.twitter.com/mGhGHtGpey — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2022

The police have filed an FIR against him for violating the model code of conduct and Covid guidelines. Further investigation is underway, Amroha Assistant Superintendent of Police told news agency ANI.

Mukhiya Gurjar, who is also the national president of Pathik Sena, jumped ship from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party a week ago and was declared a candidate for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections by his current party. He has returned to the SP after almost 14 years. He had contested on the Samajwadi ticket thrice in the past.

Notably, Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) had recently criticised the Samajwadi Party for giving a ticket to Mukhiya Gurjar.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:21 PM IST