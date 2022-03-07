Watch video: Ruckus in Bengal assembly as opposition protests against alleged violence in state's civic polls

Days after alleged violence in the recently concluded civic elections in West Bengal, a ruckus erupted inside state Legislative Assembly as opposition protested against the violence.

Many opposition leaders raised slogans in the assembly condemning the violence on the first day of the budget session of the West Bengal assembly as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to table his inaugural address with BJP MLAs staging a protest in the house.

Dhankhar, who arrived at the assembly at 2 PM to deliver the inaugural address, could not do it as BJP legislators carrying posters and photographs of alleged victims of civic poll violence came down to the well to stage a protest.

The governor was seen pleading with the BJP MLAs to let the proceedings begin but the saffron MLAs remained adamant. They raised 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

#WATCH | A ruckus erupted inside West Bengal Legislative Assembly as opposition protested against alleged rigging and violence in the state's civic polls. pic.twitter.com/1EwPVJIbrp — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

As the governor was about to leave the House, ruling party MLAs including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested him to stay, following which Dhankhar again urged the BJP lawmakers to calm down, but in vain.

Trinamool Congress members also raised anti-BJP slogans from 2.26 PM onwards.

According to PTI, LoP and BJP's Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari said that opposition members wanted to register their protest against alleged incidents of violence and rigging during the civic polls.

In July last year, Dhankhar was forced to cut short his inaugural address to the newly constituted assembly amid protests by opposition BJP against alleged post-poll violence in the state.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 05:21 PM IST