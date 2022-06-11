Watch video: RJD workers celebrate Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday on national highway

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav | PTI

PATNA; RJD workers on Saturday celebrated the 75th birthday of party president, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hajipur Muzaffarpur national highway.

His supporters stopped the movement of vehicles on the NH, and put banners and festoons on both flanks of the road. One of his supporters carried a birthday cake riding on a horse, as the cake was cut, RJD workers shouted slogans like" Lalu Bhagwan ki Jai".

Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, inaugurated the Lalu Pathshala (school) for children of slums in his Strand Road bungalow.

Lalu visited the RJD headquarters on Gardiner Road, where he cut a 75-kgs birthday cake. Leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav distributed Khaja, a popular local sweet among the workers.

Lalu family organised birthday celebrations at midnight at 10, Circular Road bungalow in presence of Mrs Rabri Devi, children and grandchildren of Lalu.

