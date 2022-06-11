e-Paper Get App

Watch video: RJD workers celebrate Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday on national highway

Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, inaugurated the Lalu Pathshala (school) for children of slums in his Strand Road bungalow.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav | PTI

PATNA; RJD workers on Saturday celebrated the 75th birthday of party president, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hajipur Muzaffarpur national highway.

His supporters stopped the movement of vehicles on the NH, and put banners and festoons on both flanks of the road. One of his supporters carried a birthday cake riding on a horse, as the cake was cut, RJD workers shouted slogans like" Lalu Bhagwan ki Jai".

Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, inaugurated the Lalu Pathshala (school) for children of slums in his Strand Road bungalow.

Lalu visited the RJD headquarters on Gardiner Road, where he cut a 75-kgs birthday cake. Leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav distributed Khaja, a popular local sweet among the workers.

Lalu family organised birthday celebrations at midnight at 10, Circular Road bungalow in presence of Mrs Rabri Devi, children and grandchildren of Lalu.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWatch video: RJD workers celebrate Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday on national highway

RECENT STORIES

Rajya Sabha Polls: As BJP bags third seat, Minister Vijay Vadettiwar says now MVA will have to think...

Rajya Sabha Polls: As BJP bags third seat, Minister Vijay Vadettiwar says now MVA will have to think...

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy stuck in borewell for 27 hours; rescue operations underway

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy stuck in borewell for 27 hours; rescue operations underway

WATCH: Assamese news channel hacked by Pakistani hackers; 'Respect Holy Prophet' tickers screened

WATCH: Assamese news channel hacked by Pakistani hackers; 'Respect Holy Prophet' tickers screened

Watch video: RJD workers celebrate Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday on national highway

Watch video: RJD workers celebrate Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday on national highway

Home minister Amit Shah seeks early probe of rape, sexual assault cases in time-bound manner

Home minister Amit Shah seeks early probe of rape, sexual assault cases in time-bound manner