Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi shares video of Indian students taking shelter in bunkers in east Ukraine, asks Centre for urgent evacuation

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video of Indian students stranded in war hit Ukraine. Gandhi urged the Central governement to execute urgent evacuations as students taking shelter in bunkers surfaced yesterday.

Sharing a video of the two students, he said, "Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack". "My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation.", he added.

Students studying at Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv are currently inside the basement of the university as threats of missiles, bombs, etc. have put the city on alert.

Many Indian students are trying to protect themselves from any possible attack as reports are rife that Russia is advancing its troops into the capital.

Students also claim that due to the tense situation, some of them have fainted Students also claim that due to the tense situation, some of them have fainted as the basement is jam-packed.



Students also said that they are in touch with parents back home and are constantly contacting them with updates on their situation.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:53 AM IST