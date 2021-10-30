Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi kicks football into crowd in Congress Workers Convention at Goa's SPM stadium

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to Goa that will go to Assembly polls early next year, on Saturday kicked a football into the crowd in Congress Workers Convention at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao.

He tweeted: "Let’s kick off a new era for Goa!"

Watch Video:

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader had lunch at a roadside eatery at a village and then travelled on two-wheeler taxi for around five kilometres.

Gandhi arrived in the state on Saturday morning. After addressing the fishermen in South Goa, Gandhi ate lunch at a roadside eatery at Bambolim village on the Panaji-Margao highway. He was accompanied by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

After that, Gandhi took a lift from a motorcycle pilot, a two-wheeler taxi, to reach the resort, where he was scheduled to meet the people dependent on the mining industry in the state, which has stopped functioning following the Supreme Court's orders in 2018. He travelled on the two-wheeler taxi for almost five kilometres.

Kickstarting the Congress's poll campaign in Goa, Gandhi asserted that the assurances that his party will give in its election manifesto in the state will not just be a commitment, but a "guarantee" as not keeping the word will dent his credibility.

Addressing members of the fishermen community at Velsao beach in South Goa following his arrival in the state for his day-long visit, he said his party will prepare the poll manifesto in an open and transparent manner after holding talks with different stakeholders in the state, and its focus will be environment protection.

He also alleged that while the BJP indulges in hatred and divides people, the Congress spreads love and affection as it believes in uniting people and taking them forward.

"I am not here to waste your time or my time. Just as your time is important, my time is important...The commitment that we will make to you in manifesto is not just a commitment, but a guarantee," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 07:01 PM IST