Watch video: Punjab Congress MLA slaps man who questioned the work he has done for the constituency

A video of Punjab Congress MLA Joginder Pal assaulting a man has surfaced online, adding to Congress's woes ahead of upcoming state assembly elections. The man was questioning Pal him over work done in his constituency post which the MLA assualts him.

The video shows Joginder Pal, dressed in a white kurta, talking about the development works carried out by him in his Boha constituency in Pathankot district. While Pal was addressing people, a young man in a dark brown shirt can be heard muttering.

Pal initially glanced at the young man's direction and ignored him. He later continued with speech.

Meanwhile, a cop standing next to the young man tries to lead him away, but he continues questioning Pal. The MLA finally responds after the youth asks, “What have you really done?"

Pal, who appears calm at first, asks the man to come up front and hands him the microphone, after which the MLA starts slapping him.

Responding to the development, Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the MLA should not have behaved in such a manner. "We are the people's representatives and here to serve them," Randhawa said. Assembly elections are scheduled to held in Punjab in early 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:01 PM IST