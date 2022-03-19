Watch Video: Punjab Cabinet passes proposal of providing 25,000 govt jobs in first meeting

In its first meeting after being sworn in, the Punjab cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday approved 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments.

Taking to Twitter, Bhagwant Mann said, "Chaired the first cabinet meeting. The Punjab cabinet has approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month." "As we promised before the election, jobs opportunities for our Punjab's youth will be the topmost priority of AAP Govt," he added.

Earlier in the day, ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at a ceremony at the Guru Nanak Dev auditorium in Punjab Raj Bhawan here. All of them took the oath in Punjabi.

Barring Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, eight others are first-time MLAs.

Cheema, a legislator from Dirba, was the first to take oath followed by Dr Baljit Kaur, the lone woman in the cabinet and MLA from Malout.

Next to take the oath was Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala, followed by Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand from Bhoa, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Bram Shanker Jimpa from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 04:51 PM IST