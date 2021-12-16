Watch Video: Posters of Rahul Gandhi sprung up ahead of his rally in Dehradun; Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga takes a dig

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Thursday, December 16. Before his visit, several posters have sprung up in the city questioning Congress’s sudden respect for ex-CDS Late Bipin Rawat, who died in the IAF chopper crash on December 8, 2021.

The poster has a photograph of younger Rahul Gandhi with Congress leader Sandeep Dixit that was carried out in a media report in 2017 with the title, “Congress leader Sandeep Dixit called Army Chief ‘roadside goon'."

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Dehradun, posters were put up showing a photograph of Rahul Gandhi with Kanhaiya Kumar with text reading, "Kya Sena ko balatkari kehne wale karenge sena ka samman [Will those who called Army as rapist honour the soldiers]?"

Posters showing a photograph of Rahul Gandhi with Sandeep Dikshit were also put up with text reading, "Kya General Rawat ko sadak ka gunda kehne wale karenge sena ka samman [Will those who called General Rawat a street goon honour the soldiers]?"

The poster has come as a reply to the campaign posters raised in the city by the Congress Party in which they used a photograph of ex-CDS Rawat. The poster depicted that Congress had organized a rally scheduled for December 16 with the title ‘Uttarakhand Vijay Samman Rally’.

General Bipin Rawat, India's first CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 senior military officers died in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8, when an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed in the Nilgiris district. Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to his injuries after fighting for his life for a week.



Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:01 PM IST