Watch Video: Police use water cannon after protesting members of AAP Punjab Women Wing try to enter BJP office in Chandigarh

Police in Chandigarh on Sunday used water cannon after protesting members of Aam Admi Party Punjab Women Wing tried to enter the BJP Punjab office. Many women workers were later detained by the police.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the women party members could be seen screaming during the protests. Take a look.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the lathicharge on peasants in Haryana yesterday, farmers blocked roads and highways in Punjab for two hours today.

Owing allegiance to various farmer bodies, the protesters burnt the effigies of the BJP-led government in Haryana for using "force" on farmers in Karnal. Around 10 people were injured on Saturday as police allegedly lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

The two-hour-long agitation in Punjab that started at 12 noon also caused inconvenience to commuters, who got stuck in traffic snarls at several places.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Police use water cannon after protesting members of AAP Punjab Women Wing tried to enter the BJP Punjab office. Many women workers were later detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/ITr3ClgcKe — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

The protest caused disruption of vehicular traffic at many places and affected routes along the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway, Amritsar-Ganganagar highway and Ferozepur-Zira road.

Kisan Sangharsh Mazdoor Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher strongly condemned the lathicharge on farmers by the Haryana police.

During a protest in Amritsar, Pandher said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should resign on moral grounds as he has no right to continue on the post after the police action on farmers.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) staged protests at 56 places in the state and castigated the "shameful" act of the Khattar government.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had expressed shock on Saturday at the "brazen brutality" of the Haryana police and had slammed Khattar for "unleashing such a vicious assault on the peacefully protesting farmers", many of whom were injured in the lathicharge.

