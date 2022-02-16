Watch Video: Police hit Muslim women with sticks in Ghaziabad over hijab protest

Ghaziabad: A video of police cop hitting Muslim women in burqa during a protest against the hijab ban in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has emerged on social media. The controversy over hijab ban in colleges that started in Karnataka, which is being heard in the high court, has seen similar protests in other states as well.

Watch Video Here:

After the video was widely circulated on social media and some people slammed the police over the act, the police have said it is investigating the viral video.

A first information report, or FIR, has been registered by the police against the protesters over the incident that happened on Sunday last.

In the FIR, the police said they came to know some fifteen Muslims women had gathered in Ghaziabad's Sani Bazaar Road with anti-government posters, without taking permission. When a police team reached there, the women started shouting slogans, as per the FIR.

Women constables who tried to convince the protesters to return home were heckled, and some men who were with the protesters also started abusing the constables, the FIR said. One of the accused has been identified as Raees, as per to the police complaint, adding the men also threatened the constables.

Visuals show the cop eventually using force to disperse the protesters. A woman in burqa is seen trying to stop a policeman from hitting her with a stick.

"The incident happened on Sunday. While our team was patrolling, they came to know about the protest by 10-15 women. The protesters were dispersed," a police officer at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram told reporters, adding the issue is under investigation, NDTV reported.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:07 PM IST