Watch Video: Poet Munawwar Rana says 'Taliban has liberated Afghanistan, not a terrorist organisation'

Advertisement

After Samajwadi Party MP Shaifur-Rehman Barq, it is now renowned poet, Munawwar Rana, who has come out in the support of Taliban.

Rana said that he believes that Taliban has done no wrong by taking over the control of Afghanistan.

"Taliban has actually liberated their country," he told reporters.

The 68-year-old poet further said that India has no reason to worry from Taliban in Afghanistan.

Watch Video:

"Taliban are not terrorists, they can be called 'aggressive", he added.

He further said, "If you look at the history, Afghans have never done anything bad to India. India should not be afraid of the Taliban. There was not much happening in that country, but not a single incident where any Indian was harmed by any Taliban or Afghan has been reported."

When asked about Taliban's act of destroying Buddha statues in Bamiyan, Munawwar Rana asked, "Yahan Ram mandir banane ke liye masjid tod diya...usko kya kahiyega? Was that not sacred?"

Munawwar Rana was recently in controversy when he said that if chief minister Yogi Adityanath returns to power next year, he would be forced to leave Uttar Pradesh.

The news has enraged a lot of people, many of whom are of the opinion that if Rana likes the Taliban, he should reside in Afghanistan under their rule.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:13 PM IST