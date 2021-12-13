Watch video: PM Narendra Modi witnesses 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi, attends laser light show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tok part in the 'Ganga Aarti' ritual at ghats of the holy river amid festive like celebrations. PM Modi also witnessed laser light show at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi this evening.

'Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi' came alive in Varanasi on Monday evening when 'Deepotsav' - called Shiv Diwali -- lit up the Ghats and the scent of flowers wafted across the Ganga.

Scintillating fireworks and a spell-binding laser show blazed across the skies as PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president J.P. Nadda and several chief ministers from BJP ruled states watched the 'Ganga Aarti' on the Dashashwamedh Ghat from a cruise ship.

An unexpectedly huge crowds had converged on the Ghats to see the Prime Minister at the Ganga Aarti. The police had a tough time controlling the crowds.

Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the MP from the holy city, had expressed his desire to 'showcase the grandeur of Kashi' to the chief ministers.

Sharma said ghats have been decorated with 11 lakh 'diyas' that will recreate the scenes of 'Dev Deepavali'.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will take part in a formal meeting with chief ministers and then participate in an annual event of Swarved Mandir in Umraha, before returning to Delhi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:03 PM IST