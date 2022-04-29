Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi meets Sikh delegation in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Friday) met a Sikh delegation in Delhi. He will also be addressing the gathering at 5:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch..."

Earlier in the month of March, Prime Minister met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals which the Sikh delegation described as "like a hug" to the community.

The interaction between PM Modi and the Sikh delegation was held on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology, and Punjab's overall development trajectory.

Recently, he had delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate ninth Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 05:15 PM IST