Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad, people thronged route to greet him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow from Raj Bhavan to Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

People thronged the route of the roadshow to greet the Prime Minister. They welcomed him with flower petals. PM Modi was also seen waving at people during his roadshow which attracted a huge crowd.

This is PM Modi's second roadshow in Gujarat in a span of two days. On Friday, he had held a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to Kamalam, the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi's two-day visit to his home state kicked off on Friday with a mega roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister in his convocation address to Rashtriya Raksha University underlined the importance of technology for security measures and policing. He called for harnessing technology to nab the tech-savvy criminals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Man held from Guj for duping MP investor on pretext of online share trading

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:26 PM IST