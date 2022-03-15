Watch Video: PM Modi urges BJP MPs to watch 'The Kashmir Files; says more such movies should be made

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all those gathered for the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday to watch the newly released film, The Kashmir Files.

He said it was a very good film and that more such movies should be made.

"The Kashmir Files is a very good movie. All of you should watch it. More such movies should be made," PM Modi said.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, released on March 11. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s.

In the recently concluded assembly polls in five states, the BJP retained power in four, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the meeting, Modi asked the party MPs to fight against dynasty politics as it is dangerous for democracy, sources said.

To fight dynasty politics, the BJP has to put a check on such practices within the organisation, Modi said, adding that if the children of some party MPs didn't get tickets in assembly polls, it was because of him, according to sources.

According to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was present in the meeting, Modi asked the parliamentarians to identify 100 such booths in their respective constituencies where the BJP got relatively fewer votes and identify the reasons behind it.

However, he also thanked the MPs for their support to the party, Tiwari said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also gave a presentation on the evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave war-stricken Ukraine.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:26 PM IST