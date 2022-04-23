Watch Video: PM Modi tries his hand at multiple musical instruments on occasion of Rongali Bihu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tried his hand at multiple musical instruments as he participated in a program organized on the occasion of Rongali Bihu at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Delhi.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bihu, also called Rongali Bihu and Bohag Bihu, is Assam’s harvest festival which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

Earlier on April 14, PM Modi had extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Bihu.

"Happy Bohag Bihu! This special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone's lives," read the post.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:06 PM IST