Watch Video: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, says G Kishan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Monday.

PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion, he added.

The Union Minister said a grand event will be organized by the Centre on 20-21st April in the Red Fort premises as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav.

The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Chief ministers of many states and several prominent personalities from across the length and breadth of the subcontinent and abroad will be part of the celebrations, it said.

Four hundred 'ragis' (Sikh musicians) will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:38 PM IST