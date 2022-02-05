Watch Video: PM Modi stops by to have ‘Chana’ during ICRISAT farm visit in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Hyderabad today where he kick-started the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru.

After arriving in Hyderabad, PM Modi visited an exhibition at the ICRISAT campus in Tancheru.

A video uploaded by news agency ANI, shows that the prime minister during his to the ICRISAT farm in Hyderabad reviewed the agricultural situation. The video shows that he stopped by and tasted some farm 'Chana'. Like a farmer, he roamed the fields and ate chickpeas.

During the marquee event, he also unveiled the crops research institute's new climate change facility. The prime minister also launched a commemorative stamp.

“ICRISAT has experience of 5 decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy & sustainable. Today, I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India's 'Krishi' sector,” Modi said.

ICRISAT since its inception on 28th March 1972, as part of a global institutional framework to share scientific agricultural breakthroughs and innovations, has helped the rural populace overcome poverty, malnutrition and environmental degradation in one of the harshest dryland regions in the world. Established by a consortium formed by the Ford and the Rockefeller Foundations, ICRISAT has played a significant role in Crop Improvement by releasing 1,181 varieties which include sorghum, pearl millet, finger millet, chickpea, pigeon pea and groundnut, in 81 countries across the globe as of 2021.

ICRISAT, being the only International Agricultural Research Center (IARC) with headquarters in India, has been collaborating closely with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:48 PM IST