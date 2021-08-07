Watch video: PM Modi speaks to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, lauds his hard work, tenacity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled phone call to Neeraj Chopra after he clinched gold medal at Tokyo Olympics in Javelin Throw. The 23-year-old Javelin throwercreated history by wining Gold medal in men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympic today.

While speaking over the phone, PM Modi congratulated Neeraj for achieving this amazing feat. He said, "despite a delay in Olympics event by a year due to COVID-19 pandemic and suffering an injury recently, Neeraj went on to bag the golden medal for India." He also said, You are a soldier and leaving an example for future generation."

PM Modi further lauded his hard work and tenacity and said it was on full display during the Olympics.

"Just spoke to @Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulated him on winning the Gold! Appreciated his hard work and tenacity, which have been on full display during Tokyo2020. He personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit. Best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Modi said in a tweet.