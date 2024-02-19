Watch Video: PM Modi Performs Rituals As He Lays Foundation Stone Of Hindu Shrine Kalki Dham In UP's Sambhal |

Sambhal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Monday. PM Modi was seen taking part in the puja rituals part of the foundation stone laying ceremony.

CM Yogi Adityanath attends event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust were also present at the present at the occasion. Speaking before the foundation stone was laid Acharya Pramod Krishnam said "Lakhs of devotees will be present here. The world is waiting to hear PM Modi from Kalki Dham. This is a proud moment for our country and 'Sanatana Dharma'... PM Modi is coming here today to lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham..." PM Modi will also unveil the model of the Shri Kalki Dham temple on the occasion and will later address the gathering.

PM to inaugurate 14,500 projects across UP

Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The programme is witnessing the participation of many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries. Following this, Prime Minister Modi will launch as many as 14,500 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs10 Lakh crore at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, IT and ITeS, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, education among others. According to the Prime Minister's office, the programme will be attended by about 5,000 participants, including industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian firms, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests.