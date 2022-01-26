Watch video: PM Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country, on Republic Day on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, Defense Secretary, Ajay Kumar, and the Chiefs of the three wings of the Army, ie, Army, Air Force, and Navy, were also present on this occasion.

According to news agency ANI, the Inter services Guards was formed by 7 Soldiers from each service. This year, the guards were commanded by a Naval Officer, Lt Cdr Amit Kumar Rathi. The Contingent commander was Sqn Ldr Akash Gangas. When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter services guards presented 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the 'Last Post'. Thereafter 'two minutes silence' was observed, after which the buglers sounded 'Rouse and guards presented 'Salami Shastra' again.

Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10:31 AM IST